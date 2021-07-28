Nancy Ann (Kopp) Gardner, 81, of Cherry Tree, died at her home on Monday, July 26, 2021.
The daughter of Harl and Goldie (Shaner) Kopp, she was born on Feb. 1, 1940, in Spangler.
Nancy was a graduate of Harmony High School. She was the former proprietor of Gardners Farm Pumpkins located near Bowdertown. Nancy’s autumn displays of pumpkins and fall décor were well known and a treasured autumn event for folks young and old to visit each year. Nancy wed Harry William Gardner and their family grew to include three children.
A loving mother, she is survived by her children, Jim Gardner, of Cherry Tree, Gene Gardner and wife Debra, of Cherry Tree, and Dannielle Sass and husband John, of Girard. An especially devoted grandmother, she is also survived by her four grandchildren, Garrett Gardner, of Cherry Tree, Stafford Sass, of Girard, Rider Sass, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Gentry Sass, of Girard. One of 13 children, she is survived by her sister, Becky (Dave) Campbell and brother Jerry (Eileen) Kopp.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2012; brothers, Robert, Ted, Lowell, Francis, Dennis and Wilfred “Bud” Kopp; and sisters, Harriet Meyer, Eleanor McGrail, Patricia Patton and Norma Jean Rebovich.
Private family arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd., in Hillsdale. Family friend and local preacher, Darl Dishong, will officiate. Interment will be at Gardner Cemetery, Cherry Tree.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be forwarded to help with the perpetual care of the Gardner Cemetery by making a memorial contribution in the name of Jim Gardner and forwarding to 1059 Bowdertown Road, Cherry Tree, PA, 15724.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Nancy’s guestbook and share a condolence message.