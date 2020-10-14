Nancy Anne (Irvin)
Reichard, 92, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.
The daughter of Kenneth and Nellie (Davis) Irvin, she was born on June 4, 1928, in Brookville, Jefferson County.
Mrs. Reichard, along with her late husband, Wilmer, owned the Western Auto Store in Kane.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
In her free time, Nancy was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, but above all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Surviving are three children, Elaine (Warren) Dosch, of Indiana; Sam (Meg) Reichard, of Yardley; and Marsha (Larry) Johnson, of Auburndale, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Holly, Justin, Brian, Hope, Adam, Chase and Drew; nine great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Hershey.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reichard was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer; five siblings, June Gamble, Charlotte Irvin, Paul Irvin, Tom Irvin and Stanley Irvin; and two grandchildren, Guy and Morgan.
In accordance with Mrs. Reichard’s wishes there will be no visitation. Private interment will take place in Hawthorn Cemetery, Haw-thorn.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana.
