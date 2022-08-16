Nancy Bonarrigo, of Mars, formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Blairsville, she was the daughter of Irma Dorazio and Frank Stevens.
A hard worker, Nancy was a secretary for Blairsville High School. It was there that she met her husband, John W. Bonarrigo. Later she worked as the business manager for the medical center in Black Lick and finally as a secretary for Blairsville Borough and Police, after which she retired to enjoy her grandchildren.
A woman of faith, she was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Church in Blairsville for most of her life, but most recently attended St. Kilian Parish in Cranberry Township.
She was a role model to many people. She took care of her family first and foremost. Always ready to lend a hand to others, she was also involved for many years with charitable activities, especially through The Salvation Army to help those in need of assistance. She was a strong woman who was never afraid to share her opinion with others. She did things on her own terms, including the final days of her life and passing.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John W. Bonarrigo, who died in 2005.
Surviving are her daughter, Liane Santilli and her husband Raymo, of Mars; and the lights of her life, her twin grandchildren, John and Isabella Santilli.
As per Nancy’s wishes, there will be no viewing. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, with Fr. Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.
Memorial donations can be directed in her memory to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023, or to Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
