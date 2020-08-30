obits floral 02

Nancy C. Cerovich, 83, of Josephine, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her home Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Born July 20, 1937, in Elmira, N.Y., she was a daughter of Beryl and Lena Carlyle.

She attended Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Graceton, where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Christian Mothers. She served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy and retired from Torrance State Hospital.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Stephen C. Cerovich Jr.; sons Stephen C. Cerovich III, of Odessa, Fla.; Anthony J. Cerovich and wife Brenda, of Temecula, Calif.; Patricia A. Brown and husband George, of Strongstown; and Jennifer L. Cerovich, of Josephine; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Mae Quetschenbach, of Rochester, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Johanna V. Cerovich.

Private family visitation and a blessing service will be held Monday morning at Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Graceton. Interment will follow in the Graceton Cemetery.

