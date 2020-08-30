Nancy C. Cerovich, 83, of Josephine, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her home Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Born July 20, 1937, in Elmira, N.Y., she was a daughter of Beryl and Lena Carlyle.
She attended Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Graceton, where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas and Christian Mothers. She served as a nurse in the U.S. Navy and retired from Torrance State Hospital.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Stephen C. Cerovich Jr.; sons Stephen C. Cerovich III, of Odessa, Fla.; Anthony J. Cerovich and wife Brenda, of Temecula, Calif.; Patricia A. Brown and husband George, of Strongstown; and Jennifer L. Cerovich, of Josephine; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Mae Quetschenbach, of Rochester, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Johanna V. Cerovich.
Private family visitation and a blessing service will be held Monday morning at Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Graceton. Interment will follow in the Graceton Cemetery.