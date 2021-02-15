Nancy Clair (Hummon) Culp, 84, of New Florence, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as a result of natural causes.
Born Sept. 16, 1936, in Wauseon, Ohio, she was the daughter of Clair Talmadge and Kathryn Kalb (Kissell) Hummon. She also was preceded in death by her husband, David Albert Culp; brother John Hummon; and sister Mary Grantham.
She is survived by sister Ann McNeal and husband Ronald, Spencer, Tenn.; sister of the heart Nancy Cale, Heston; daughter Jennifer Clair Brendlinger and husband Joseph, Seward; son David Howard Albright Culp and wife Kellie Brock, Crestwood, Ky.; and grandchildren Melissa Kathryn Brendlinger, David Brock Culp and Sophia Claire Culp.
Nancy was an active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and a former volunteer and staunch supporter of the United Area Food Pantry. Always an avid reader, her passion was gardening in the spring and summer. In the fall and winter, and especially during the pandemic, her faithful companions were her “Downton Abbey,” “The Golden Girls” and “All Creatures Great and Small” DVDs. She was strong of spirit and enjoyed independent living until the end.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1354 Bethel Cemetery Road, New Florence, PA 15944; or the United Area Food Pantry, c/o ICCAP-Food Bank, P.O. Box 187, Indiana, PA 15701 (make checks payable to ICCAP, but note United Area Food Pantry on the check).
All services will be private, with Pastor James Sunseri officiating. Interment will be made in Bethel Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh. Online condolences may be left www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.