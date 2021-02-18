Nancy Deyarmin

Nancy Louise Burkett Deyarmin, 73, of Cherry Tree, wife of Allen Albert Deyarmin, her high school sweetheart, passed peacefully in her home on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
She was born in East Wheatfield Township on Oct. 12, 1947, to Emery Clyde Burkett and Dorothy Nora Silbaugh.
She was a 1965 graduate of Purchase Line High School. She was a nurses aide for many years and loved to take care of everyone.
She loved to play bingo and attended many local fire halls several days a week, but there is nothing she loved more than seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Timothy.
“Bubba” will be missed by her husband of 55 years, Allen; daughters, Kimberly and Robert Switzer, Kathy and Alan Leister, Tammy (Patterson) and Michael Wojtowicz; son, Christopher Deyarmin; grandchildren, Ashley and Chad Switzer, Kaitlyn Leister, Christina Wojtowicz, Dalton and Bryce Patterson, Haley Deyarmin-Thomas, Tyler, Mya and Gia Deyarmin; great-grandsons, Colt and Jack Patterson, and Harrison Deyarmin-Thomas.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. We would like to say “thank you” for the loving care and support provided by the VNA family.
