Nancy E. Barnett

Nancy Elizabeth (Gibson) Barnett, 77, of Indiana, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 7, 1944, in Kenwood, she was a daughter of Quay Albert Gibson and Esther Mae (Kitchen) Gibson.
She was twice widowed by husbands Dave Lee and Clair Barnett.
During her working career, Nancy worked for Robert Shaw Controls and later at Hills Department Store, both of Indiana.
She had also worked at a K-Mart in Richmond, Va., during the time when her family lived in that area.
Nancy enjoyed crocheting, knitting, making quilts and cooking for her family.
She also looked forward to playing bingo at the Penn Run Fire Hall. When she was younger, Nancy had attended Laurel Swamp Church.
She is survived by her two children, Marie Shick and husband Dale, of Tanoma, and Matthew D. Lee and his girlfriend Davie A. Buckingham, of Indiana. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Justin Stewart, of Virginia, and Matthew Lee, of Indiana; and her sister, Darlene Clowser and her husband, Butch, of Indiana.
In addition to her parents and two husbands, Nancy was preceded by the following siblings: Don Gibson, Pete Gibson, Quay “Butch” Gibson, Peg Lee and an infant sister, Mary Gibson.
Graveside services at Laurel Swamp Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Cremation arrangements are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer.
