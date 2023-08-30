Nancy J. Black, 70, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at her home.
A daughter of Robert and Esther (Cashdollar) Heidish, she was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Pittsburgh.
Nancy was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She retired from Aramark, where she was an accountant. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sewing, making clothes, doing alterations, crocheting, joking, enjoying puns and MacGyvering things.
She is survived by three children: Christy Barron, of Indiana; Michael Black and significant other Vivian Meliton, of Pittsburgh; Amanda Mouser and husband Mark, of McIntyre; stepson Richard Black, of Indiana; brother Robert Heidish and wife Kathy, of Georgia; sister Linda Harris, of Florida; eight grandchildren: Logan, Tricia, Jamie, Ricki, James, Nick, Colby and Richie; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Black, and a stepson, Virgil Black.
Visitation is private. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, PA 15701, to help offset the funeral costs.
