Nancy J. Buterbaugh, 82, of Cherry Tree, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at home.
Born March 16, 1939, in Philipsburg, she was the last surviving child of Thomas and Margaret (Diggins) Termin.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gregory Buterbaugh; and siblings, Verda Nyland, Harold Termin, Benjamin Termin, Mary Gallagher, Joyce Holes, Francis Termin, Richard Termin, Thomas Termin Jr., Harry “Jim” Termin, Margaret McGarvey and Dorabelle Holes.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, William R. Buterbaugh; daughters, Robbin, wife of Clarence Peddicord, of Felton, and Annette, wife of Thomas Shook, of Northern Cambria; grandchildren, Nicole, Sara and husband Christopher Zerbe Sr., Patrick, Emily and Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Destiney, Darney, Codi, Ali, Jace, Morghan and Christopher.
She was a member of Uniontown Church of Christ. Nancy loved to sew and crochet. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Caring for her family was her priority. An excellent cook and baker, she enjoyed preparing meals for the family.
Travels to the beach for vacation and time spent surrounded by her children and grandchildren were her happiest.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon Wednesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., in Northern Cambria. Interment is at East Ridge Cemetery.