Nancy J. Patterson

Nancy Jane Patterson, 68, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at UPMC Altoona Hospital.
The daughter of George and Dorothy (Lettie) Clark, she was born May 13, 1953, in New Kensington.
Nancy had attended church at The Salvation Army.
She had been employed by Season All and TNS prior to her retirement. She was a loving mother and also loved and cared for her dog, Rusty.
Surviving are her children, Lawrence Patterson and Ashley Patterson, both of Blairsville; granddaughters, Jaila Flowers and Joshalyn Patterson, Blairsville; sister, Kareen Petrilla, Apollo; brothers, George Jr. and Linda Clark, Jacksonville, and James Clark, Clymer; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Nancy in death were her parents and nephew, Donald Petrilla.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Salvation Army, 635 Water St., Indiana.
Interment in Ruffner Cemetery will be private.