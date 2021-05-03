Nancy J. Tiger, 94, North Manchester, Ind., passed away surrounded by her family Friday, April 30, 2021.
One of three children, Nancy was born to Samuel George and Esther (Adams) McCullough on April 21, 1927, in West Middlesex.
She was proud of her family and traced her heritage to the American Revolution, making her a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
On Sept. 30, 1949, Nancy married the love of her life, Dennis David Tiger. During their 44-year marriage, they had four children.
Nancy supported her family for 20 years as a teacher of junior high home economics and five years teaching home economics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She retired in 1985 and worked part-time into her 80s. She was a strong woman who pushed the boundaries for women in the workplace and at college. She attended Indiana State Teachers College in Indiana.
Dennis and Nancy always enjoyed their time together and traveled around the world to countries including Germany, Ireland and Italy. Nancy also visited 49 states, only missing Hawaii.
While at home, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafts and being with her family. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies, however, were the true light of her eyes. She often made Halloween costumes for her grandchildren and attended their sporting events and other activities, never missing a chance to show how much she loved her family.
Nancy knew the love of the Lord and worshiped at the North Manchester United Methodist Church, where she was a member. She was also a member of North Manchester Historical Society, a life member of Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, a Past Royal Matron of Amaranth and a Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Nancy enjoyed participating in these groups in part because doing so gave her the opportunity to meet new people to whom she enjoyed talking.
The loving memory of Nancy J. Tiger will be forever cherished by her son, Paul David (Kimberle) Tiger, River Falls, Wis.; daughters Deborah (Jerry) Elliott, Longview, Texas; Melissa (Robert) Laney, Havelock, N.C.; and Cheryl (Brian) Budnik, North Manchester, Ind.; brother Robert (Marlene) McCullough, Berea, Ky.; sister Harriett Fahnert, Sebring, Ohio; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Esther McCullough; husband, Dennis Tiger; and brother-in-law, Curtis Fahnert.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Road 114 West, North Manchester, Ind., where a Pastor Larry Ray and Rev. Steve Bahrt will conduct a funeral service at 6 p.m.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Nancy J. Tiger, memorial contributions may be made to Daniel’s Place, 113 West Main St., North Manchester, IN 46962 or Riley’s Children’s Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
The family of Nancy J. Tiger has entrusted McKee Mortuary with final arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to contact@mckeemortuary.com.