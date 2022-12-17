Nancy Jane Hess passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the age of 81. She was at home, where she wished to remain, surrounded and cared for by her husband and four daughters.
Born in Creekside on Dec. 17, 1940, Nancy had blonde hair and striking blue eyes. She attended Marion Center Joint High School, graduating in 1958. Through hard work and educational excellence, she earned a post-high school scholarship and chose to continue her journey by attending Johnstown Beauty School. Nancy graduated, obtained a state license and proceeded to open her own business in the early 1960s, Nancy’s Beauty Shoppe, located in Creekside.
Nancy married Edward in 1963, and together they welcomed four children. Her unconditional love and commitment to her family became her life’s passion. In the early 1970s, Nancy closed her beauty shop and became a full-time homemaker. She often referred to rearing her children as “the best years of my life.” Nancy had many other interests. She enjoyed painting ceramics, planting and cultivating flowers, hosting holiday celebrations — especially her favorite, Christmas — listening to music, watching “Jeopardy!” and “Blue Bloods,” attending an occasional Saturday morning yard sale, and she really loved dogs.
Nancy was also a prolific card-sender, never missing a birthday, anniversary or holiday. Those who knew Nancy recognized that she enjoyed life’s simplest moments. She loved with all her heart, and she found immense happiness in spending time with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, she adopted the motto, “Life is Good.” No matter the situation, she tried her best to focus on the positive, even in times of great struggle. Nancy was intelligent, kind, empathetic, compassionate, generous and proud. She was indeed the heartbeat of her family’s home, “The House that Noni Built.”
Nancy will be deeply missed by her family and by all those who knew and loved her.
Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Joseph Edward; and four children, Janie (Bob Gray), Maria (Mike Oterson), Janet (Rebecca Siembak-Hess) and Cathy (Scott Grove); and sister, Peg (Eckenrod). She was also the exceptionally proud “Noni” to seven beautiful grandchildren, Aaryn, Alex, Izaak, Mia, Hayven, Harper and Hudson.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Beryl and Madaline Johnston; and siblings, Janet (Good) and Dwight Johnston.
Private arrangements were held under the supervision of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Interment is at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests that donations be made to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.