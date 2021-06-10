Nancy Jean Space, 83, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Coral, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Parkview Memory Care at Paradise Village in San Diego.
She was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Indiana. She was the oldest of three daughters of John James Space and Anna Chutorich Space. She lived in Coral for 39 years before moving to San Diego in 1977.
Nancy was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in San Diego, National Slovak Society, an avid San Diego Padres baseball fan and enjoyed having her dogs in her life.
She is survived by her two sisters, Joyce Lookabaugh, of San Diego, and Mary Lou Pryshepa, of Santee, Calif. She is also survived by her two nephews, David Morrison Jr., of San Diego, and Chris Morrison, of Chicago, Ill.; three great-nephews, Jake Morrison, Ryan Morrison and Drew Morrison, all of San Diego; Anne Morrison, of San Diego, David Morrison Sr. and wife Christina, of Sheridan, Wyo.; and many cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her two brothers-in-law, Gary Lookabaugh and Michael Pryshepa.
She will be missed dearly by family members, friends from her condo complex and caregivers.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, Coral site.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or your local humane society.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.