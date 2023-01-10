Nancy Joan (Moore) Capone, 79, of West Kittanning, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
She was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Kittanning, the daughter of John and Faynetta (Stivanson) Moore.
Nancy will be missed by her stepchildren: Gregory L. Capone and wife Mandi, of West Kittanning; William Louis Capone and wife Mary Lou, of Indiana; Lynn Miller and husband Donald, of Ford City; Mary Lou Volchko and husband BZ, of Poland, Ohio; and Ann Louise Bailey and husband Bill of Dallas.
She is also survived by her step-grandchildren: Brian (Gara) Atherton, Kristi (Jim) Livengood, Angela (Craig) Krejocic, Jennifer (Gary) Turner, Jason Capone, Jessica (Shawn Mayo) Capone, Julie (Dan) Ohm, Justine (Jesse) Hynes, Joshua Volchko, Jacob Volchko, Jordan Volchko, Nicholas George Capone, Shannon (Barb) Strotman, Matt Strotman and D.J. Strotman; great-grandchildren: Drake and Isabella Atherton, Chance Duncan, Hannah Livengood, Connor Duncan, Colton Livengood, Michael Krejocic, Kylee Krejocic and Leo Krejocic; Megan (Justin) Ramsell, Ethan, Paige, Asher Strotman, Harmony Hoggatt and Lane Policz; great-great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Vincent, Valen, Finlee, Ava, Austin, Cooper and Cru; her dear cousin, Sue Taylor (Mick) Stubbs; and her godson, Andrew.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, George Louis Capone, whom she married on July 28, 1984, and who passed away on Nov. 27, 2006.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Kittanning, with the Rev. Carl A. Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 218 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning, PA 16201.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Nancy’s family please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.