Nancy Josephine (Maruschak) Lezark, 82, of Carol Stream, Ill., and formerly of Indiana, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at her residence.
Born Dec. 16, 1940, in Clymer, she was the daughter of Alexander Maruschak and Dorothy (Demarzi) Maruschak. She was the widow of Alexander Paul Lezark, who died July 12, 2016, following 54 years of marriage.
Nancy was a 1958 graduate of the former Pine Township High School. Following her graduation she traveled to Washington, D.C., where she became a secretary for the Federal Aviation Administration. After working several years at the FAA, she returned home to start her family. In addition to being a homemaker, Nancy later became the church secretary at St. Matthew’s Church in Saltsburg.
She loved traveling with her husband and their two children, Patrick and Sandy. Two of her most memorable trips were to Acadia National Park in Maine and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
She loved being with her family and will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.
She also enjoyed walking with her friends at her former Saddlebrook neighborhood and reading a good book. She fondly remembered volunteering alongside her husband with Stream Team. They used to test the water quality of streams and waterways in western Pennsylvania.
Nancy had most recently been a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
She is survived by her children: Patrick Alexander Lezark and wife, Elizabeth, Skokie, Ill., and Sandra Eileen Marjan and husband, Bob, Wheaton, Ill. Her grandchildren are: Katie and Lark Lezark, Skokie, and stepgrandchildren Christine Malinowski and Rob and Anna Marjan. She is also remembered by her brother, Leo Maruschak and his wife, Rose, of Locust Grove, Va. Other surviving family include her nieces and a nephew.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana, with the Rev. Paul Dressler, OFM Cap., as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery at Cameron’s Bottom, Heilwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, Medical Arts Building, Suite 3000, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701 or at www.vnaindiana.org/ donate-and-support/.
Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.