Nancy L. Bimeal (Sisitki), 66, of Clyde, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born June 8, 1955, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Joseph and Gladys (Burkett) Sisitki.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph J. Sisitki; and infant sister, Cynthia Joy Sisitki.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Andrew Bimeal; her siblings, James L. Sisitki and girlfriend Mary Ann Ewing, Marion Center; Patricia Betts and husband Ronald, Bolivar; Sandra Harris and husband James, Bolivar; and a sister-in-law, Cecelia Sisitki, Bolivar; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Nancy was a life member of Bolivar United Presbyterian Church, where she printed the weekly bulletins, previously served on sessions and attended regularly.
She was also a member of N.W.T.F. and Bolivar American Legion Post 128, Auxiliary. She enjoyed all kinds of puzzles, crocheting and traveling with her husband.
Nancy had a warm heart, great cooking skills and a love for beagles. She was a camera “nut” who really enjoyed taking pictures.
Nancy worked for Mace Springs Water Co. and Gamble and Gamble Construction Co., both of Bolivar; Florence Mining Co., New Florence; R&P Coal Co, Indiana; and Joy Manufacturing Co. and Electromac (I.P.S.), both of Homer City, finally retiring in 2018.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor James Sunseri officiating. Private interment will take place in Bolivar West View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy’s name may be made to: Bolivar UP Church, P.O. Box 368, Bolivar, PA 15923.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.