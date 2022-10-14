Nancy L. Davis, 79, Northern Cambria, passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at Indiana Medical Center.
Born Dec. 14, 1942, in Green Township, she was the daughter of Ivan and Naomi (McDonald) Westover.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Arthur Davis; daughters Deborah Davis, Veronica Nagle and Tina Davis; grandson Seth Patterson; brother Fred Westover; and sister Lois Patterson.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Gilbert) Patterson, of Northern Cambria; son James (Raeann) Davis, of Indiana; grandchildren Ronald (Rose) Nagle, of Gettysburg, Jerica (Cory) White, of Northern Cambria, Derrick Davis (fiancé Baylee Boring), of Bluffton, S.C., and Lydia Davis, of Columbus, Ohio; and great-grandchildren Mark, Niya, Ryker and Arlo.
She is also survived by her siblings Edward Westover, of Cherry Tree, Ernie Westover, of Alverda, Joann Boring, of Northern Cambria, Carol Gow, of Michigan, Bettie Zahoransky, of Punxsutawney, Francis “Butch” Westover, of Northern Cambria, and Annette Weiland, of Northern Cambria.
She was a member of Goodridge Church of God and was formerly employed as a cook at Lehmier’s Family Restaurant in Carrolltown. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed crocheting and reading. A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she was always happiest when surrounded by her family and friends.
Family and friends will be received at Goodridge Church of God on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, in charge of arrangements.