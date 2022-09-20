Nancy L. (Martin) Pounds, 81, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Indian Haven Nursing Home, Indiana.
A daughter of J. Wade and Erma (Sell) Martin, she was born June 14, 1941, in Indiana.
Nancy worked with FMC of Homer City and operated a business as an electrologist out of her home. In her free time, she enjoyed collecting glassware, flower gardening and going to antique car shows, and she was an excellent baker. As a fiercely independent farm girl, she loved animals, especially horses and cats.
She is survived by a sister: Helen Martin, of Indiana; two sisters-in-law: Jeannie Hinton and Marjorie Stiffler; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Pounds, and three siblings: Drenning Martin, Mary Jane Ziner and Martha Lauffer.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Snyder officiating. Private interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Indiana Cancer Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center, the staff at Indian Haven and Grane Hospice for their excellent care of Nancy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
To view the online obituary, sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.