Nancy Lynne Snyder, 75, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Malvin and Grace (Taylor) Witherow, she was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Grampion.
Nancy was a member of Indiana Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafting and performing community service.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Snyder, Indiana; children, Wendy Fiddler and her husband, Jerry, South Carolina; Tammy Cook, Homer City; and Kristy Snyder, Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Zachary Cook and his fiancée, Deena Hauze, White Oak; John Cook and his fiancée, Sami Fleming, Penn Run; and Matthew Cook and his wife, Tiffany, Josephine; great-grandson, Wesley Cook, Josephine; brothers, Larry Witherow and his wife, Patty, and Jerry Witherow and his wife, Lillian; sisters, Barbara Turner, and Dawn McCall and her husband, Douglas; sister-in-law, Sylvia Witherow; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Witherow; and a great-granddaughter, Cienna Cook.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.