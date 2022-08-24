Nancy M. Watson, 71, of Cherry Tree, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Charles White and Viola Doris (Rouse) White Deyarmin, she was born June 8, 1951, in Trenton, N.J.
She married Gerald “Jerry” N. Watson. Nancy will now be reunited with the love of her life, Jerry, who died on Feb. 14, 2010.
Nancy was a talented cook and baker. She loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, and when she wasn’t watching baseball, she was repeatedly viewing her favorite movie, “The Godfather.”
A devoted and loving mother and grandmother, Nancy taught all of her children to be respectful of others.
Surviving are her four children: Vickie A. Shank, of Indiana; Daniel “Todey” Watson, of Blairsville; Patrick W. Watson, of Blairsville; and Jerry “Michael” Watson, of Cherry Tree; her stepdaughter, Vicki L. Black, of Mahaffey; and her 12 grandchildren: Nathan P. Shank, Jessica R. Watson, Cody Black, Ryan M. Shank, Brandon Black, Tiffany R. Watson, Logan M. Watson, McKenzie J. Watson, Kaylab Watson, Caden Watson, Rowen Watson and Harper Watson.
She is also survived by her two siblings, Dorothy Baker and Mark Deyarmin and wife Angel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; and her three siblings: Charles White, Lorie Shields and Arthur “Dee” Deyarmin.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale, with Nancy’s family holding an 11:30 a.m. celebration of life service.
Nancy’s children extend their heartfelt appreciation to Heritage Hospice for the kindness and care they gave their mother over her last weeks, with a special acknowledgement of thanks to Annette, Nikki and Tammy.
