Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith, a true angel on Earth, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, earning her heavenly wings at age 84.
Nancy was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Johnstown, to Ida Marie (Valenti) Garland and James Robert Potts, of Pennsylvania. Nancy, also lovingly known as “Mom,” “Grandma,” “Grammy” and “Granny Smith,” was married to John E. (Jack) Smith for more than 60 years. She was the matriarch of a very large family with six children, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Nancy graduated from Blairsville High School in Blairsville in 1956. She was raised Roman Catholic and was a parishioner at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Houston, Texas.
She was a jack-of-all-trades and had a variety of roles in life including various secretarial roles in Latrobe and Pleasant Hill, Calif. She also worked as an assistant at Nightco Leasing Company in Joplin, Mo. Nancy worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Mendel Gaudette and Long, a CPA in Houston. After her last son graduated from school, Nancy went back to college at age 52, earning her associate’s in applied science legal studies. She then became a paralegal for Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA) in Houston where she worked until she retired at age 73, helping many families during that time.
Nancy had gumption — always on a new adventure, planning trips to different places and “on the go.” She had a wonderful sense of humor, was always a loyal friend and was described as the Energizer Bunny. She was involved in many associations and clubs and was the Queen of the Red Hat Society. She was voted as Woman of the Year for the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) and was a certified ombudsman for the Texas Department of Aging and Disabilities, where she won a Prestigious Honor award.
Nancy, a dedicated citizen, also worked the electoral polls (including the role as a judge) for the State of Texas for many years. In addition, she belonged to the Friendship Force and St. Anthony’s Women’s Club, volunteered at local Houston theaters and participated in her Pokeno Group with friends for more than 30 years. Throughout the years, she made a plethora of friends from all her involvement. In life, she wanted to be remembered as being a good person who cared for others and instilled the same in her family.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Jack, who passed away June 20, 2021; stepfather Paul Garland; grandmother Mary (Caminati) Valenti; sisters Ida Marie Falbo and Paula Jean Celesnik; mother-in-law Mary (McGinnis) Watkins; fathers-in-law Chauncey Watkins and Paul Smith; brothers-in-law Charles Smith, Harry Smith, James Watkins, Chauncey Watkins Jr., Jerry Watkins and Wil Schweitzer; sister-in-law Kate Smith; son-in-law Richard Staudt; grandchild Bryn Owen; nephews Drew Potts and Toby Nave; and niece Denise Smith.
Nancy is survived by her brother Ronald (Duke) Potts (Martha); Marie Hazlett; sisters-in-law Janet Latimer (James) and Linda Schweitzer; brothers-in-law Donald Smith (Janet), Joseph Smith (Marcia) and William Falbo; six children (all located in the Houston area), Lorrie Kimble (Brad), Kristy Owen (John), Kelly Staudt (Mitch Daniels), Kerrie Shojaie, Dr. James Smith (Carey) and Brandon Smith (Stephanie); former son-in-law Mansour Shojaie; grandchildren Jeremy Crow (Lindsay), Zachary Crow (Jessica), Taylor Kimble, Candyce Prince, Erica Bailey (PJ), Kaylee Bird (Simon), Katherine Staudt, Rebecca Staudt (fiancé Michael Quintana), Danielle and Dominic Shojaie, Daria and Ryan Smith and Brooke, Natalie and Zaden Smith; and great-grandchildren Braden, Connor, Avery Beth, and Ella Kate Crow; Owen Crow; Emery Ortiz; Banks and Brooke Bailey; and Kyle and Jessica Bird. She is also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received for visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, with a blessing service at 10:30 a.m with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will follow at Saints Simon and Jude Cemetery in Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA), MD Anderson Cancer Center or the American Parkinson Disease Association.