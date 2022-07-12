Nancy Meighen Kurtz, 67, of Lancaster, entered the gates of Heaven after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday morning, July 10, 2022, at home with her loving family holding her tight.
Nancy was a wise woman. She once wrote …
“My upbringing opened my young heart to a lifelong relationship with God. My late father, James A. Meighen, and my mother, Sara (Shafer) Meighen, of Kittanning, were devoted servants of God. My caring sister, Mary Kay Durham [Deemer]; my brother, Thomas Meighen [Marianne]; and all of my Yost cousins enriched my life.
I am grateful to have been happily married to my loving husband and caregiver, Anthony F. Kurtz, for 44 years. We were blessed with two phenomenal daughters, Kathryn and Kelly, and they married two incredible men, Bobby Brandt III and Joe O’Pella. God blessed Kathryn and Bobby with the two most precious children in the whole wide world, Bobby IV and Emiline Grace Brandt. Just two short months ago, my final prayer was answered when I was blessed with meeting my two new grandsons, Kelly and Joe’s twin boys, Joseph Gunner and Brock Anthony. I always said you don’t understand the love of being a parent until you are one; and you certainly don’t know the joy of being a grandparent until the time comes. Thank you all for your unconditional love. I will love you to the moon and back until the end of T-I-M-E, time.
I was raised in Kittanning; however, throughout my life, I lived in many cities: Bacolod, Philippines; Indiana; Ocean City, N.J.; Tupelo, Miss.; The Woodlands, Texas; Estero, Fla.; and my home, Lancaster. Throughout all those moves, I learned a true friend is a gift from God. He blessed me with lifelong friends that I am so grateful for.
I taught teenagers in numerous Pennsylvania high schools for 25 years. I learned to never give up on anyone! My students were all flowers and bloomed at different seasons; some just needed a bit more sunshine. My great joy came from hearing their success stories.
After retiring, my cancer was discovered while on vacation with my grandchildren when I had a pathological break of my femur. I was diagnosed with stage IV non-smoking lung cancer and melanoma. At the time of my diagnosis in April 2014, the doctors in Florida told me I had about three months to live. As a feisty red-head knowing only God knows when our purpose on Earth is fulfilled, I gathered my family, and we traveled the world. My most meaningful adventure was to Lourdes, France, where I was honored to be a malade.
Throughout my earthly journey, I learned that we needed patience to wait for ‘thy will be done’ and not our will to be done. Earthly angels are here to sustain us. Joy surrounds us on our journey. Gratitude fills us! My purpose on Earth is now complete, but I look forward to seeing you soon! LOVE, kisses and hugs ...”
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me — Philippians 4:13.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive guests from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, also at St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Nancy became an artist during her journey with cancer and dreamt in the bright, vivid colors used in her paintings. Let’s create a colorful canvas for her to look down on by wearing your most vibrant colors to her services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Nancy’s memory to a place she valued and appreciated dearly, the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute to benefit their Cancer Patient Support Fund, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601, or online at LGHealth.org/MakeAGift.
To send the family online condolences or to watch her video tribute, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.