Nancy P. Hutton, 85, of Mahaffey, died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Edinboro Manor, Edinboro.
She was born on June 29, 1935, a daughter of S. Merle and Helen (Bergman) Potts.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lockett and husband Mark, of Lake City; two grandchildren, Evan Lockett and Elianna Lockett, of Lake City; and a brother, Jack Potts and wife Marsha, of Monroeville; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hutton, in 1997. She was also preceded in death by a brother, M. Dean Potts.
A celebration of life will be held at the Mahaffey Alliance Church, 503 E. Main St., Mahaffey, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Mahaffey Alliance Church, 503 E. Main St., Mahaffey, PA, 15757, or Mahaffey Camp, Children’s Ministry Building, PO Box 277, Mahaffey, PA 15757.