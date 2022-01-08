Nancy P. Storey

It is with profound sadness that we announce that Nancy Patricia (Sisak) Storey, “Pat,” died peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Tom Storey, of 54 years.
Pat will be missed and remembered as the best mom, grandmother and great-grandmother to her three children, Tom (Leilani) Storey, Jennifer (Doug) Miller and Melissa (Joe) Bolash; her 10 grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Bush, Tyler (Amber) Nunes, Broc Miller, Brody (Mackenzie) Miller, Milana Bolash, Tommy Storey, Luke Miller, Melia Storey, Joey Bolash and Zach Bolash; and great-grandchildren, Cade and Cailaya Bush. She will also be lovingly remembered by her mother-in-law, Isabelle Storey; sister, Dorothy (Tom) Medvetz; brothers, Dave (Ginny) Sisak, Bob (Deb) Sisak; sister-in law, Becky Juracich; brother-in law, Al (Meg) Storey; and many more family members and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sally (Petrovich) Sisak, and her father-in-law, Thomas Storey Sr.
Pat was born and raised in Graceton and attended Edinboro University where she met Tom.
They spent time in South Carolina, New Hampshire and Illinois before settling in Peters Township in the early ‘80s. Pat taught in Peters Township Schools for more than 20 years and made a positive impact on many students and co-workers with her sense of humor and deep caring nature.
Pat’s circle of family and friends reaches large and wide and are all heart broken.
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the near future to remember and celebrate Pat and the amazing life she led.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Pat’s name to Meals on Wheels, 3909 Washington Road, #201, McMurray, PA 15317.
Arrangements with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, Turtle Creek.