Nancy Shuler (nee Giorgianni), 99, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Sunrise Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sunrise, Fla.
Nancy was born in Indiana to Mary and Nunzio Giorgianni on Aug. 29,1921.
She graduated from Indiana High School in 1939 and worked at Whiteman Company until she moved to Pittsburgh.
In 1945, she married LeRoy Edgar Shuler and moved to Butler, Pa. She worked in the fiscal department of the VA hospital in Butler for 30 years, and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
After retiring from the hospital in 1979, Nancy returned to Indiana to help care for her mother, and worked at the National Bank of the Commonwealth for 10 years.
She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
In 1995, she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and started a new phase of her life. For many years, she served as a volunteer at the Cleveland Clinic. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and playing cards with her friends. She was a member of St. David’s Catholic Church.
Nancy is survived by her brother, John Georgianni, of Indiana, as well as her daughter, Nancy (Lee) Shuler LeDoux, and son-in-law, David LeDoux, of Reston, Va. and her son, John Regis Shuler and daughter-in-law Vivian Shuler, of Davie, Fla., along with two granddaughters, Alexandra and Erika, plus numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ross and Joseph, and her sister, Mary Louise.
Nancy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Fort Lauderdale Memorial Cemetery.