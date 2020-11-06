Nancy Wolfe

Nancy “Marlene” Wolfe, 66, of Sharon Township, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
She was born in Indiana on May 5, 1954, to Robert and Isabel (Henry) Wolfe.
Marlene was a member of the Sharon Women’s Club and an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon Center, where she was blessed to send cards to every member on their birthday. She enjoyed yoga, basket weaving and, especially, “tag sales.” Marlene was a talented seamstress and enjoyed planting flowers, tending to her roses and gardening. She was a talented baker and was known to give treats to everyone who knew her. Marlene will forever be remembered for her kind-hearted actions and tender thoughtfulness.
Marlene is survived by her devoted companion, George “Web” Herman; beloved children, John Garbicz and Angela (Jacob) Bible; cherished grandson, Liam Garbicz; brothers, Arnold (Rita) Wolfe and Richard (Sandy) Wolfe; niece, Kelly (James) Thompson; and her great-niece and -nephew, Olivia and Lucas Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her Aunt Elgie.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, Ohio. A private family funeral service will be held and you may watch live at 11 a.m. Monday at www.stpaulsharoncenter.com. Pastor Tom Fox will officiate and burial will be held at Sharon Cemetery.
Online condolences and a place to share memories can be found at www.waitefuneralhome.com.