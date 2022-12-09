Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91, of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver.
Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the Penns Manor Comets. She also was a 4-H leader with her love of horses. Naomi would travel all over the country with her son showing horses. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by four sons, Thomas Rodgers Jr. and wife Debra, William Rodgers and life partner Soho Akhlaghi, James Rodgers and wife Karen and Douglas Rodgers and wife Nadine; four brothers and sisters, Jack Lewis and wife Pete, Shirley Strong, Annabelle Wooster and Dave Lewis; six grandchildren, Thomas Rodgers III and wife Ellen, Kelly Konitsky and husband Dan, William Rodgers and wife Karen, Zachary Rodgers and wife Dominica, Devin Rodgers and Korey Rodgers; three great-grandchildren, Gracy, Daniel and Arthur; and many nieces and nephews.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas A. Rodgers Sr.; two sisters, Elizabeth and Agnes; and two brothers, Donald and James.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer. Her funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com. Donations in the name of Naomi Rodgers can be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.