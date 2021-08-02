Naomi (Woodside) Pierce, 96, of Westover, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
She was born Aug. 11, 1924, in Burnside, to Elzie and Grace (Brady) Woodside.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ivan Pierce; a son, Ivan Pierce Jr.; infant daughters Joanne and Evelyn; and a sister, Dorothy Bair.
Surviving are her daughter, Carole Smith and husband William, of Westover; two grandchildren, Terry Pierce and Scott Pierce; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a daughter-in-law, Carole Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.
Naomi was a member of the Calvary Evangelical Church.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Road, Cherry Tree, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. with Jim Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may do so by donating to Calvary Evangelical Church Missionary Helpers, 2922 Sylvis Road, Cherry Tree, PA 15724.
The family would like to thank the staff at Embassy of Hillsdale Park for the wonderful care she received while in their facility. Also, thank you to Dr. John Vasil and staff for keeping her with us all these years.