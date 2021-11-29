Naomi Ruth (Gaul) Adiska, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The daughter of Joseph and Margaret (McMeans) Gaul, she was born Sept. 24, 1939, in Sagamore.
Mrs. Adiska was a member of Sagamore Wesleyan Methodist Church.
She was very active in women’s and youth ministry and was president of the Women’s Ministry Society of the Oregon Wesleyan Methodist Conference.
She graduated from Shannock Valley High School, Class of 1957, Jamestown College for Nursing and from God’s Bible School and College, Cincinnati, Ohio. She worked at Indiana Regional Medical Center for 14 years.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, the Rev. Burton J. Adiska, whom she married July 18, 1958; four children, the Rev. Stephen R. Adiska (Traci), of Fairview; David B. Adiska (Lori), of Towanda; Cynthia Ewing (Roger), of Clarksburg, and Melody Reedy (Thomas), of Raleigh, N.C.; 14 grandchildren, Robert, Nicholas, Jordan, Davie, Heide, Joshua, Maura, Mariah, Mason, Brad, Greg, Lisa, Angela and Michael; five great-grandchildren, Sam, Brady, Josh, Beau and Austin; a brother, Gareth Gaul (LuAnn), of Rural Valley, and a sister, Rebecca Brown (Robert), of Stuart, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Gaul; a grandson, Douglas Ewing, and a granddaughter, Danae Ewing.
Revelation 21:4: And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with her son, the Rev. Stephen R. Adiska, officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Clarksburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to a children’s ministry of your choice in memory of Naomi.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.