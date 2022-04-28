Natalé Simeone, 67, of Indiana, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born May 5, 1954, in Indiana, he was the son of Joseph Simeone and Frances (Trimarchi) Simeone.
He is survived by his daughter, Samantha J. Simeone, of Clairton.
Family and friends can attend a committal service Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana. The Simeone family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.
