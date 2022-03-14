Natalie Ann Stiteler, 91, of Smicksburg, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born June 2, 1930, to Frank and Leitha (Cochran) Niel in Punxsutawney.
Ann was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Smicksburg. She was an active member of the church in her younger years, helping with soup kitchens and numerous fundraisers.
Ann was a graduate of Dayton High School. She was a clerk at G.C. Murphy in Punxsutawney. Ann was mostly known at the store for working the candy counter. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens and canning.
Ann loved her pets, especially the numerous dogs she had throughout her life. Her family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was lovingly cared for until her final moments by her son and daughter.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda R. Bingaman, Punxsutawney; a son, Gregory N. Stiteler and wife Roxanne, Smicksburg; grandchildren, Lenny Shrecengost and wife Brandi, Punxsutawney; Jennifer McKain, Texas; Elizabeth Jacob and husband Jonathan, Maryland; Niel Stiteler and wife Kyla, Smicksburg; Dustin Bingaman and wife Adrian, Punxsutawney; Fallon Good and husband Kevin, Kittanninng; and Alexander McKain, Germany; great-grandchildren, Nova and Memphis Shrecengost, Alex, Ethen, Benett and Carver Stiteler, Everett Bingaman and Natalie and Eva Good; a brother, John F. “Buck” Niel, Smicksburg; a sister, Janet Niel, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert V. Stiteler, Nov. 22, 2013; a daughter, Karen L. McKain; and a sister, Mildred Stiteler.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Lutheran Church, 26 Clarion St., Smicksburg. Friends will also be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church, with Pastor Joyce Dix-Weiers officiating.
Interment will follow at Smicksburg Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, PO Box 97, Smicksburg, PA 16256.
To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.