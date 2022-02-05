Nathalia (Shalie) Bell

Nathalia “Shalie” Owens Bell passed away at home in Manchester Center, Vt., on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born May 9, 1929, in Blacklick Township, she was the daughter of Thomas H. and Aletha Fae (McQuown) Mikesell.
Shalie was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Jack Bell, whom she married June 4, 1982.
She is survived by her children, Linda Porter, Sandie Brainerd, Ron Owens (Robin) and Kim Kelly (Jib); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and two more babies due this month; and her step-daughters, Jackie Bell-Sargood (Skip), Melissa Bell-Johnson (Frank) and Mimi Bell-Brown. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Stutzman (Jim); brother, Robert Mikesell Jr. (Marlene); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shalie excelled as a seamstress, working privately for the Orvis Company. Her passion, though, was her flower gardens, which she and Jack worked in side-by-side spring, summer and fall.
The family wants to thank the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region for their loving care and support of Shalie for the past three years.
A celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date for Shalie and Jack jointly.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.