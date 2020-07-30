Nathan Demetrious Harfield

Nathan (Nate) Demetrious Harfield, 45, of Commodore, born Sept. 2, 1974, in Johnstown, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Nate was known for his loud contagious laugh, his huge smile and dimples, and always helping others. Nate was the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center High School administrator before retiring in early 2020. Nate loved sports, all sports, especially high school football. Nate was blessed with the opportunity to coach, develop and be a role model for many young men for many years. Those who knew Nate knew that everything he did was for the kids on and off the field, in school or out of school.
Nate is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Melissa (Missy); his father Steven Sr.; mother-in-law and father-in-law Matt (Deb) Rorabaugh; sister Carmella (Mike) Cook, Virginia; brothers Rick Harfield and Lee (Jennifer) Harfield, both of Johnstown; and Steven Jr. (Kristie) Harfield, Harrisburg; close friend and cousin Preston (Laura) Brandon, Maryland; close friend Tony (Danielle) Penna, Johnstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Nate was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his beautiful mother, Gale Arlene (Brandon) Harfield; infant brother-in-law, Damion Matthew Rorabaugh, and many aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. today at the Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary Inc., 921 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown. Masks and social distancing will be required. Service will be private with interment at Benshoff Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Donna Williams officiating.