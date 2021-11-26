Nathan L. Lukehart

Nathan Lee Lukehart, 17, of Shelocta, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital as result of an automobile accident.
He was born July 30, 2004, in Kittanning, the dear son of Robert P. and Sonia “Joy” Lukehart.
Nathan attended the welding program Lenape-Vo Tech in Ford City and previously attended West Shamokin High School. Nathan was a member of the Triple “S” 4-H Club for six years, where he showed Boer goats. Nathan raised the Grand Champion goat, winning four times at the Dayton Fair, most recently in 2021.
Nathan and his friends loved to do anything outside. He was a gun expert who loved hunting. He also enjoyed archery. He and his friends spent many hours fishing in the local ponds.
Nathan mowed grass, trimmed bushes and did lots of odds and ends for many neighbors and family. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes and spending time with his family and his girlfriend, Selah.
He will be deeply missed by his parents; his brother, Brian Lukehart, girlfriend, Crissy Schaeffer and nephew, Waylon Lee Lukehart, of Shelocta; his sister, Nicki Taylor and husband, Ryan and niece, Maeverie Taylor, of West Mifflin; paternal grandparents, Merle and Peggy Lukehart, of Shelocta; maternal grandmother, Renee Liu and husband, Jiang, of Indiana; step-grandmother, Arlene Stadtmiller; and his girlfriend, Selah Scaife. Nathan is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Ron and Carol Lukehart, Randy and Jackie Lukehart, Twila and Lenny Hankinson, Terri and Jim Everrett, Scotty and Rosanne Stadtmiller, and Jeffery Stadtmiller; and his cousins, Melissa George and husband, David, Danielle Eshbaugh and husband, Kevin, Ben Lukehart and wife, Lane, Adam Lukehart and wife, Tia, Morgan Adamson and husband, Cody, Ashely Hankinson, Cassady Hankinson, Lexi Everrett and Erica Stadtmiller.
Nathan was preceded in death by his biological mother, Debra Leigh Stitt, and his maternal grandfather, Ron Stadtmiller.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home, with Rev. Colleen McFarland officiating.
Memorial contributions may be in made in Nathan’s memory to Penn State Co-Operative Extension, Armstrong County 4-H Program, 120 S. Grant Ave., Suite 1, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Nathan’s family, or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.