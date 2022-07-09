Nathan W. Herby, 33, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 30, 1989, in Latrobe, to Ralph and Susan (Dutko) Herby, of Blairsville.
He belonged to Hebron Lutheran Church. Nate was a 2008 graduate of Blairsville High School, where he played basketball. He loved playing his guitar and enjoyed being around his two dogs.
Nate is survived by his parents; sister, Camille Verbosfsky and husband Evan, of Rochester, N.Y.; two uncles, John Herby and Sis Ottie, of Blairsville, and Emil Herby and wife Molly, of Blairsville; and an aunt, JoAnne Burns and husband Charles, of Conneaut.
Nate was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nick and Helen Dutko; paternal grandparents, Russell and Anne Herby; and an uncle, Carl Herby.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, all services will be private.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.