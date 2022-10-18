Neal Edward Boring, 36, of New Florence, passed away at his home Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Born Aug. 21, 1986, Neal was the son of Edward R. and Victoria A. (Pavlik) Boring, of New Florence.
In addition to his parents, Neal is survived by his brother, Stephen K. and wife Rebecca S. (Blystone) Boring, and nephews Chet and Regan Boring. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Neal was a 2004 graduate of United High School. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers. He will be remembered as a gentle giant.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Tessie Boring; maternal grandparents John Sr. and Evelyn Pavlik; and uncle John “Tood” Pavlik Jr.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence, where a service will be held at noon Thursday with Pastor James Sunseri officiating.
Interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery.
