Neale R. Fiasco, 85, of Hastings, passed on to his reward Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.
Born Jan. 26, 1936, in Hastings, he was the son of Anthony “Goat” and Rosalia (Gray) Fiasco.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Anthony “Tony” Fiasco, in 2012 and Mark Fiasco, in 2019; brothers, Ross and Blaine Fiasco; sister, Donna Weakland; and son-in-law, Dane Younkin.
He is survived by his daughters, Terri (Andrew) Harkleroad, Cherry Tree, and Marie Younkin (Kenny Pearce), Northern Cambria; grandchildren, Robert Fiasco, Nichole (Keith) Becker, Andrea (Marc) Wilson, Ryan (Missy) Hodge, Jessica (Adam) Bortz, McKenzie and Hannah Fiasco; great-grandchildren, Kara, Taylor, Danny, Isla and Anthony; and sister-in-law, Annebelle Fiasco. He is also survived by his loving soul-mate of 47 years, Beverly Bopp, and her family, Chris (Cindy), Dave, Dan and Billy Bopp, Cherie (John), Gage and Hunter Fedora, and all who loved him.
Neale lived his life fully dedicated to all that he did.
He completed 12 years of school, never missing a day.
Through those years he served as an altar boy and began working at age 9 at Marcuzo’s Bar in the kitchen peeling potatoes. At 17, he completed his Eagle Scout rank and that same year became a Marine.
He was proud of his military service and faithfully honored fellow veterans as part of our local military funeral guard.
Always a hard worker, he was formerly employed by Towmotor in Ohio; F.L. Smithe, Duncansville; was the former owner the Crystal Café Tavern, Hastings; and he worked for Owens Construction and Harkless Construction.
After retiring, he was kept busy and had fun with guys from Bent Nail Construction, Kermore Camp and West Line Fishing.
He was a life member of Hastings Moose, Ex-servicemen’s Club, VFW Post 1586 Hastings, American Legion Post 506, Carrolltown, Marine Corps League, Carrolltown Fire Engine Co., Cambria County Fireman’s Association, State Fireman’s Association and Central District Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Hastings. Military honors will be presented by local veterans organizations.
The family wishes to thank the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center Homebound Program for their kindness and many services provided; Kindred Hospice for their excellent care; and his many friends for their support, visits, meals and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neale’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.