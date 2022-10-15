Ned E. Beaver, 81, of Homer City, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 14, 2022, peacefully at home.
He was the son of the late Carl and Veda (Norris) Beaver and was born on April 27, 1941, in Huntington.
Ned truly loved his family. He was one of the most loving fathers anyone could ask for and always told us that he loved us. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on vehicles. He was a beloved husband and enjoyed spending time with his family — especially his grandchildren. He always attended their activities.
Ned worked as a supervisor at the Homer City Generating Station for 25 years and was retired for the past 27 years. He served for four years in the U.S. Navy.
Ned is survived by his wife Delores (Isenberg) Beaver; his daughters Sheila and husband Michael Neupauer, of Ellwood City, and Amy and husband Kirk Weaver, of Clymer; and his son Kevin and wife Jackie Beaver, of Homer City.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Dia and Nick Neupauer, Ben and Andy Weaver, and Matthew and Jackson Beaver. His siblings Steve (Dolores) Beaver, of Virginia, Dean (Choice) Beaver, of California, and Gary (Barb) Beaver, of Maryland, and several nieces and nephews, also survive him.
Friends will be received Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapel, Homer City, with Pastor Jon Ditter officiating. Interment to follow in Armagh Cemetery, where graveside military honors will be conducted.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook, for directions, or to order flowers.