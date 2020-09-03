Nedra Lee Spearing

Nedra (Mottarn) Spearing, 86, of Marion Center, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Moorehead Place, Indiana.
She was born in 1933, in Punxsutawney, to Harold R. and Margaret Williams Mottarn.
Mrs. Spearing was a member of the Marion Center United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Retired Public Employees of Pennsylvania and the AFSCME Retiree Chapter 13.
She was employed at IUP for 15 years in housekeeping until retirement in 1997.
Nedra was a graduate of Marion Center High School and resided in the Marion Center area her entire life. She enjoyed fishing, camping, flower gardening and spending time with her grandkids.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter, William R. Frye Jr. and wife Gedi, Conway, S.C.; Wanda J. Frye, Commodore; and James D. Frye, Creekside; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her special companion of 32 years, Bryan Miller;
her daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Krajewski; and by the following siblings: Anna Mae Lightcap, Carol Rae Hubert, Sue Ellen Shick and Harold “Budd” Mottarn Jr.
Friends will be received on Friday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Erica Wellner officiating. Private interment will be made in Marchand Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Rd., Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701; or to the Marion Center United Methodist Church, 204 Main St., Marion Center, PA 15759.