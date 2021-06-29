Neil Bruce Figard, 72, of Marion Center, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence after a short battle with cancer.
Neil enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War at a time when agent orange was in use.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and “pap.”
Surviving are his wife, Peggy; daughter, Angela Gromley (Chris Vann); grandchildren, Jordan and Adison; son, Anthony Figard (Keshia); grandchildren, Brielle and Lane; brother-in-law, Lenny Lewis; and a son-in-law, Jason Gromley.
Per Neil’s request there will not be any viewing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.