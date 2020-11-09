Nelliemae Marie Sleasman, 29, of Black Lick, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
She was born Aug. 15, 1991, in Indiana, to Domer Sleasman and Sheila (Shirley) Sleasman.
She attended the Spirit Life Church. Nelliemae was a 2009 graduate of Blairsville High School. She had worked at Tara’s Cleaning Service. She loved playing bingo, going to the casinos, all outdoor activities and spending time with the kids.
She is survived by her grandmothers, Jean (Wiley) Shirley and Nancy (Davis) Fircetz, both of Black Lick; her son, Maverick; her life partner, Tara Belice, of Coral; Tara’s children, Nadiah and Serenity; special aunt Patty Burnheimer, of Black Lick; brothers Jason, Jeremy and Noah Sleasman; good friend Jim Douglas; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, half-sister Gabrielle Diamond Sleasman, maternal grandfather Richard Shirley and paternal grandfather Joseph Fircetz.
Visitation will be at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be
made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717 to help with funeral costs.
Interment will be in Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.