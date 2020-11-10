Nels L. Fox

Nels Lyle Fox, 79, of Seward, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Sept. 26, 1941, in Seattle, Wash., he was the son of David James and Georgia (Spence) Fox, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Fox, and brother Edward Fox.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lydia (West) Fox; sons David Wayne Fox, and Brian Fox and Deb; grandsons Blair Fox and Jacob Basay; brother Jim Fox and wife, Maggie, and their children, Laura and Jimmy; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Nels was an avid hunter who enjoyed elk hunting in Colorado. He was a retired employee of Penelec and served in the Army Reserves.
At his request, there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements are in care of the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.