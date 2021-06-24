Nelson C. Shrauger, 88, of Limerick, Maine, formerly of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Southern Maine Medical Center, Biddeford, Maine.
A son of Roland and Iva (Engle) Shrauger, he was born Sept. 8, 1932, in Independence.
Nelson was a graduate of Marion Center High School. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War onboard USS Orleck, DD-886. Later he worked as a truck driver, last working for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company and as a greater Buffalo real estate agent. Nelson was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1989, Teamsters Local 375 and also a member of the Mystic Art Lodge No. 899, F&AM in Buffalo, N.Y. He enjoyed garage “saleing,” collecting war memorabilia and going to flea markets.
He is survived by three children, Vernon Shrauger, Karen Brown and Kim Bellnier Riber; five grandchildren, Hank Bellnier, Jack Bellnier, Colin Brown, Arielle Shrauger and Kayden Shrauger; and two sisters, Gwendolyn Vandenbrand and Ruth Tolman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Dewein) Shrauger; brother, Roland (Buzz) Shrauger; sisters, Marcella Peter, Mary Vanderneck, Loretta (Belle) Pina; by several infant brothers and sisters; and his grandson, Alec Brown.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sacred Waters Church at Milton Cemetery (Apple Maps: “1957 Dayton Road, Dayton, PA,” Google Maps: 100 yards south of “PA-839 & Blose Lane, Wayne Township, PA,” GPS: 40.908614, -79.217087) with funeral services being conducted at noon by Pastor Melissa. Interment will take place in Milton Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation toward the support of the USS Orleck Naval Museum or your favorite veterans support group in Nelson’s honor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
