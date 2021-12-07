Nettie Anna Clark, 79, of Charles, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
Born Dec. 9, 1941, in New Florence, she was the daughter of Charles Picture and Sarah (Cramer) Cable.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ira Clark; partner, Everett Loye Phares; sisters, Sarah Henderson and Patricia Piper; and son-in-law, Jack Oaks.
She is survived by these loving children, Iris, married to Ken Eiselman, Charles; Lawrence Clark, married to Carol (Garlitz), Charles; James Clark, Shelocta; Wilma, married to Robert Campbell, South Carolina; and June Oaks, Seward. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Leah Salters, Kenny Eiselman and Robert Campbell; great-grandchild, Jeslie Salters; and brother, Charles Cable, New Florence.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward. Private interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
