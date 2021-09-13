Nevin D. Houser Sr., 77, of Blairsville, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home.
He was born April 8, 1944, in Blairsville, to William Grant Houser Sr. and Ruth Evelyn (Sharer) Houser.
He was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church. Nevin was a 1963 graduate of Blairsville High School. He had worked 29 years at the former Dietrich Industries in the shipping department before working seven years for Perfetti Trucking. He enjoyed bowling, visiting Elk Country to see the elk and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Thomasine (Long) Houser, Blairsville; three sons, Nevin D. Houser Jr. and wife Jeri, New Derry, Jeffrey W. Houser, Blairsville, and Wilbert G. Houser Sr. and wife Bridgette, Coral; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and a sister-in-law, Gladys Houser, Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Walter Houser and William Grant Houser Jr.; and three sisters, Betty Baker, Nellie Gess and Annabelle Geary.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John L. Buchmann officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.