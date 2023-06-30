Nevin “Ed” Sheppard, 92, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his residence.
The son of William J. and Nellie (Stewart), he was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Altoona.
Nevin was a graduate of Tyrone High School. He later attended Penn State, Pitt and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He served in the Air Force and later was a member of Elk Lodge 931 and Indiana Franklin Masonic Lodge 313. During his life, he had been employed as a construction electrician, and later as a real estate agent.
Surviving are his wife, Diana (Wright) Sheppard; sons William E., of Indiana; Robert (Tammie) Sheppard, of Brooksville, Fla.; and Barry (Debra) Sheppard, of Creekside; grandchildren Robert, Kellie, Zoleanne and Cody; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding Nevin in death were his parents; brothers John, Bill, Bob and Dick; and a sister, Dorothy.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.