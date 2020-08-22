Nicholas Allen Clement

Nicholas “Nick” Allen Clement, 20, of Saltsburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was the son of Anthony O. Clement and Tabatha R. (Bell) Brock; he was born in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Sept. 10, 1999.
Nick was a graduate of Saltsburg Middle/Senior High School Class of 2018. Recently Nick worked for Shelly Drilling alongside his father in Avonmore.
Nick enjoyed spending time outdoors, from riding dirt bikes and quads to fishing and hunting. He loved to be surrounded by his friends and being the life of the party. Nick was free-spirited, kindhearted, loving, and never failed to make the people around him laugh.
Nick was a beloved son to his parents, and a beloved brother to Destiny, Brody and Jacob.
Nick’s family wishes to acknowledge all his friends who brightened his days.
He is survived by parents Anthony O. Clement, of Saltsburg, and Tabatha R. Brock (Brian), of Philadelphia; siblings, Destiny Clawson, of Saltsburg; Brody Brock, of Florida; and Jake Brock, of Philadelphia; paternal grandfather, Dirk Clement, of Belgium; paternal grandmother, Margo Winnier, of Saltsburg; paternal great-grandfather, Omer Clement, of Belgium; maternal grandfather, Eddie Bell, of Saltsburg; and stepmother, LeAnn Clawson.
He was preceded in death by his paternal step-grandfather, James Winnier, and maternal grandmother, Mona Libengood.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A private funeral service will be held for the family at the funeral home. Interment will be in West View Cemetery, Avonmore.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 25 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per the CDC guidelines.
