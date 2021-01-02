Nicholas Drotar, 71, of Northern Cambria, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian due to COVID-19 related complications.
He was born June 22, 1949, in Spangler, a son of the late John and Clara (Micucci) Drotar. He was the husband of Beth (James) Drotar, whom he married March 25, 1975.
Surviving are his wife Beth; five children: Kelly Drotar; Eric (Katie) Drotar, of Northern Cambria; Tara (Tim) Cole, of McKees Rocks; Tracey (Bob) Ruddock, of Clymer; and Nicholas (April) Drotar Jr., of Massillon, Ohio; 12 grandchildren: Vinnie, Julia, Joey, Giana, Andrew, Sam, Rachel, Alivia, Noah, Donte, Clara and Duke; brother Robert Drotar; sisters Nancy Harris and Carolyn (Larry) Sherwin; brothers-in-law Don Switzler and Bill (Anna) James; sister-in-law Nancy Berzonsky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Bill and Helen James; brother John Drotar; sisters Anna Drotar and Rita Switzler; brother-in-law George Harris; and sister-in-law Claire Drotar.
Nicholas was a 1967 graduate of Bishop Carroll High School. Nick served two years in the U.S. Army. He was a retired coal miner from Barnes and Tucker and Tanoma Mining Company. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Northern Cambria; Hastings Moose; Barnesboro Slovak Club; and Rembrandt Club.
He was an avid golfer and a member of Cambrian Hills Golf Course.
He enjoyed fly-fishing and camping in Potter County. Nick was well-known for his unique sense of humor.
Due to coronavirus, all services will be held privately for the immediate family. There will be a livestream link at 11 a.m. today Prince of Peace Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria.