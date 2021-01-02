Nicholas Drotar,

Nicholas Drotar,

 Submitted photo

Nicholas Drotar, 71, of Northern Cambria, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian due to COVID-19 related complications.

He was born June 22, 1949, in Spangler, a son of the late John and Clara (Micucci) Drotar. He was the husband of Beth (James) Drotar, whom he married March 25, 1975.

Surviving are his wife Beth; five children: Kelly Drotar; Eric (Katie) Drotar, of Northern Cambria; Tara (Tim) Cole, of McKees Rocks; Tracey (Bob) Ruddock, of Clymer; and Nicholas (April) Drotar Jr., of Massillon, Ohio; 12 grandchildren: Vinnie, Julia, Joey, Giana, Andrew, Sam, Rachel, Alivia, Noah, Donte, Clara and Duke; brother Robert Drotar; sisters Nancy Harris and Carolyn (Larry) Sherwin; brothers-in-law Don Switzler and Bill (Anna) James; sister-in-law Nancy Berzonsky; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Bill and Helen James; brother John Drotar; sisters Anna Drotar and Rita Switzler; brother-in-law George Harris; and sister-in-law Claire Drotar.

Nicholas was a 1967 graduate of Bishop Carroll High School. Nick served two years in the U.S. Army. He was a retired coal miner from Barnes and Tucker and Tanoma Mining Company. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Northern Cambria; Hastings Moose; Barnesboro Slovak Club; and Rembrandt Club.

He was an avid golfer and a member of Cambrian Hills Golf Course.

He enjoyed fly-fishing and camping in Potter County. Nick was well-known for his unique sense of humor.

Due to coronavirus, all services will be held privately for the immediate family. There will be a livestream link at 11 a.m. today Prince of Peace Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria.

Tags