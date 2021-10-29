Nicholas J. Kanyan, 86, of Black Lick, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of John M. and Anette (Kirvonic) Kanyan and was born May 22, 1935, in Coral.
Nicholas was the owner of Kanyan Novelty Shop until his retirement in 2012. He was a United States Army veteran and attended Saints Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City.
He is survived by his special friends who cared for him, Evelyn and David Blystone, of Blairsville.
He is also survived by his friends and members of his extended family.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, with a Panachida service to be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to order flowers, for directions or to sign the online guestbook.