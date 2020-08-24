Nicholas Joseph “Nick” Mikesic, 73, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and formerly of Johnstown and Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He battled cancer for three years.
Nick was born on Sept. 2, 1946, in Johnstown to the late Dr. Joseph J. Mikesic, DDS, and Irma Hobar Mikesic. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Jane (Lyons) Mikesic; his sister, Tanya M. Baggio and her husband, John J. Baggio, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and his brother, Joseph J. Mikesic Jr. and his wife, the former Sally Sterling, of Pittsburgh.
Nick was a 1964 graduate of Johnstown Central Sr. High School. He also graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, with an AB in political science in 1968, and from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law with a juris doctor in 1971. He practiced law as an associate from 1971 to 1975 with Green, Gibson & Abood in Johnstown. He was a solo practitioner in Johnstown from 1975 to 1989. From 1989 until his retirement in 2013, he was an associate with Mack, Bonya & Douglass, and an associate and partner with Bonya, Gazza & DeGory in Indiana.
Nick was admitted to practice before the Supreme and Superior Courts of Pennsylvania and the Courts of Common Pleas of Cambria and Indiana counties, as well as the Supreme Court of the United States, the U.S. Court of Appeals, Third Circuit, and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. Nick was a longtime member of the Cambria County Bar Association, where he served on the board of managers, before relocating his practice to Indiana County. He was a member and chair of the Family Law Committees of both counties. He was a member of the American and Pennsylvania Bar Associations and their respective Family Pennsylvania Bar Association from 2005 to 2008.
Nick served in the U.S. Army Reserve as an infantry officer and as a first lieutenant and platoon leader in the 28th Military Police Company of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1972 to 1976.
Nick was the quintessential Pittsburgh sports fan as well as his alma mater Bucknell Bison and Johnstown Trojans. He was an avid reader of novels and newspapers, and he enjoyed watching liberal cable news networks, especially during these turbulent times. (86/45)! Nick was a member of St. Rochus Roman Catholic Church of Johnstown.
At his request, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. He will be interred in Grand View Cemetery in the family plot. Contributions in Nick’s name may be made to the charity of your choice provided it benefits animals.
